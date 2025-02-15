'Rare off-day', 'encouraging cameo' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Grimsby Town loss

Rovers started the brighter but despite peppering Jordan Wright's goal, they failed to properly test him. The hosts then slipped behind when Justic Obikwu waltzed past Joseph Olowu and fired past Ted Sharman-Lowe in the 38th minute.

The visitors then doubled that advantage just two minutes after the restart when Jason Svanthorsson eased his way into the box and saw a shot go in off the unfortunate Joseph Olowu.

The hosts did their best to rally and substitute Rob Street's header reduced the arrears towards the end but they couldn't quite hunt down a leveller.

Here's our player ratings:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 5 Rarely bothered up until the Grimsby opener but questions will be asked of his role in the second goal.

2 . Jamie Sterry 6 Another impressive showing, hurtling forward at will. On the end of a vicious tackle from Rose that could easily have been red on another day.

3 . Joseph Olowu 4 Will be disappointed by Obikwu's goal, when he was completely wrong-footed. Then an own goal to rub salt in the wounds. A rare off-day in what has so far been a fabulous campaign.

4 . Tom Anderson 5 Aerially dominant and racked up a mammoth nine clearances but nevertheless was part of a defence that creaked.