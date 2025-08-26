'Rapido pace' - Everything Grant McCann said on pending Doncaster Rovers transfer

Rovers chief Grant McCann says they're close on one incoming.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has confirmed they are close to rubber-stamping the arrival of a new centre-forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week McCann said he'd held talks with two targets but it now appears they are homing in on one particular player.

Speaking after Tuesday's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup second round, the Northern Irishman confirmed they're moving closer to getting the deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming it would be a loan arrangement, McCann said: "Yeah, I think we're close. I think it's been agreed and it's just obviously dotting the i's and crossing the t's at this moment in time.

"But I think probably over the next couple of days he'll be in our building."

When asked by the Free Press if the striker would be the final incoming of a busy summer window - which slams shut on Monday - he replied: "Yeah, that'll be it. We just want to bring in a number nine who's different to what we have. But we've got good nines here. Brandon, you saw tonight, took his time to come into the game but got better as we went on. But he's still learning as to how we play.

"Not everyone gets it right away but I've no doubt Brandon will because he's a great kid and wants to learn. We saw Joe Ironside come on tonight and obviously we've got Billy Sharp as well in top form. But we want to bring a different type in and the one we want to bring in will have rapido pace who gets in behind and gives teams a different problem."

Rovers will discover their third round opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday night.