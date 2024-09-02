'Quite a bit of interest' - Doncaster Rovers midfielder being tracked by numerous clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window may have closed but Grant McCann says there is plenty of interest from clubs in one of his players.

Talented young midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown has long been tipped for a bright future. The academy product recently notched a hat-trick for the club's under-18s.

And he's on the radar for a clutch of non-league clubs who are eyeing up a loan swoop. Whilst the market for EFL clubs slammed shut last Friday, those in non-league are not bound by the same rules meaning teams in the National League and below can sign players up at any time.

And it leaves the door open for a potential temporary exit for the 17-year-old.

"There's quite a bit of interest in Sam from clubs to take him on loan," McCann told the Free Press. "He's a good player. In my opinion he's way above (the level) of the under-18s but at this moment in time he's in and around the (senior) squad and in the building and in good form for the under-18s.

"We think he's got high potential. If the right opportunity comes for him then I wouldn't mind him going out to get some games but it's important he goes out and does that. So we'll see."

Straughan-Brown could feature on Tuesday night when Rovers begin their EFL Trophy campaign at home to Huddersfield Town.