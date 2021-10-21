Quid-a-kid for Doncaster Rovers' home clash with Cambridge United

Quid-a-kid for Doncaster Rovers v Cambridge United. Photo: Doncaster Rovers

The special half term offer is open to anyone aged 17 or under and is available anywhere in the ground excluding hospitality.

Rovers earned praise for their recent junior football club offer which boosted the attendance and the atmosphere for the 2-1 home win over MK Dons earlier this month.

Mark Hughesman, Club Doncaster’s marketing manager, said: “Our young supporters are the future of our football club and we are delighted to be able to offer them the chance to attend for only £1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be great to see the Family Stand packed out for this game and the youngsters enjoying all the activities we have on offer before cheering on the lads on the pitch.”