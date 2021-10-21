Quid-a-kid for Doncaster Rovers' home clash with Cambridge United
Youngsters will be admitted to next Tuesday’s game against Cambridge United at the Keepmoat Stadium for just £1, Doncaster Rovers have announced.
The special half term offer is open to anyone aged 17 or under and is available anywhere in the ground excluding hospitality.
Rovers earned praise for their recent junior football club offer which boosted the attendance and the atmosphere for the 2-1 home win over MK Dons earlier this month.
Mark Hughesman, Club Doncaster’s marketing manager, said: “Our young supporters are the future of our football club and we are delighted to be able to offer them the chance to attend for only £1.
“It will be great to see the Family Stand packed out for this game and the youngsters enjoying all the activities we have on offer before cheering on the lads on the pitch.”
