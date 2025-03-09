'Punch for punch' - Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway reflects on Doncaster Rovers draw

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway. Pic: Tony Johnson.

Doncaster Rovers let slip a two-goal lead against Swindon Town on Saturday, drawing 2-2.

Grant McCann's side were 2-0 up at half-time through goals from Rob Street and Joe Sbarra and were seemingly heading for a much-needed win in what is a fierce promotion battle. But the Robins were resurgent after the restart, with three changes paying immediate dividends. Two of them, Daniel Butterworth and Joe Westley, netted within a minute of each other to restore parity and despite their best efforts Rovers just couldn't force a third.

Speaking post-match, Swindon chief Ian Holloway was delighted that his half-time tinkering paid off.

"What is great about our lot is that we can switch from one shape to another, you can't do the same thing all the time," he reflected.

"To have two people who can run with it out wide as wing-backs made a massive difference. They were staying up, they weren't defensive wing-backs, so I am taking risks.

"That caused Doncaster a massive problem, and then when they realised that is what we were doing, their manager did something to make it even harder and then it was a really open game, because they needed to win as well.

"What an entertaining game! I wasn't ready to go back to what I did because trying to get Botan (Ameen) to do a defensive role is something that I can't do yet and so I told him to stay forward. Their left-back (Jack Senior) realised that and their manager is really experienced and told him to bomb on.

"It was punch for punch, but we have already proven in the last few weeks that we can stand in there and punch with the better ones in the league these days."

Rovers will now lick their wounds and look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Crewe next Saturday lunchtime.