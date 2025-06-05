Bobby Faulkner has agreed a new deal with Doncaster Rovers.

Promising defender Bobby Faulkner says he is targeting first team football with Doncaster Rovers after agreeing a new deal with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster-born Faulkner has signed a one-year contract with the League One newcomers with an option for an additional 12 months.

It follows extended negotiations after his representative suggested the 20 year-old would reject the new deal offered following the conclusion of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play for my boyhood club once again,” he said. “I’m really glad to get it done.

“I’ve not been around as much as I’d have liked in the last 12 months but the gaffer has obviously kept close tabs on me and what I’ve been doing and he’s pleased with that.

“He can see the development in me and I’m just ready to kick on and try to get into the team.”

And McCann believes the former academy prospect has the potential to kick on and be a club regular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see Bobby being a huge part of the furniture of this football club if he progresses in the way we think he can,” said McCann.

“He’s a boy with a high ceiling, a Donny lad who has been here through the academy, so I’m really pleased he has signed a new deal.

“It’s over to him now to stamp his mark and try to get involved in our first team.”

After spending his youth career in local grassroots football, Faulkner joined the Rovers Academy at U16 level while studying at Club Doncaster Sports College but quickly caught the eye of senior coaching staff and was rewarded with a professional contract at the age of 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His breakthrough came during the 2022/23 season when he made his senior debut and went on to make 22 appearances, scoring twice.

Faulkner spent the first half of last season on loan with Dundalk in the League of Ireland before featuring regularly for National League North side Buxton in the second half of the campaign.