'Probably know six' - Grant McCann's challenge to Doncaster Rovers players ahead of League One opener

Grant McCann admits he has a number of selection posers ahead of Doncaster Rovers' first League One game next weekend.

Rovers brought the curtain down on pre-season as they played out a low-key 1-1 draw with Blackpool: Owen Bailey bundling home just after the restart to cancel out an own goal by Thimothee Lo-Tutala in the first half. The game against Steve Bruce's side was low on quality but McCann was pleased with how his side coped with the step-up in opposition as they ended their pre-season schedule unbeaten.

Their opponents proved a stubborn outfit as the spoils were shared between the third tier rivals in DN4.

"The first half we were a bit too safe and slow in our play," McCann said. "Timmy made a decision to do a Cruyff turn in there (for their goal) and I just think if the passes are abit crisper then the play is a bit quicker. But we started poorly and that was a theme today. I was disappointed first half but we gradually got better as it went on and then got the goal just after half-time.

"But this is probably the best level of opposition we've played so far. They've got some really good players and that was probably their strongest XI which I was pleased about because it was a good test for us."

Rovers host Exeter City in the season-opener at the Eco-Power Stadium next Saturday and McCann admits there are plenty of selection problems swilling around in his head. He gave game time to 21 players in the draw with Blackpool.

"I probably know five, maybe six, of my team (for Exeter) and then it's up to the boys to grab and keep a hold of the shirt," he added.

"I think we're in a really good place but there's still, obviously, bits to learn. We're never going to be the finished article but we're fit, strong and ready for the season."