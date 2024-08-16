Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Newport County with three changes including debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers make the long trip to Wales to face Newport County on Saturday, and manager Grant McCann has a few selection headaches as they look to maintain their winning start to the new season.

James Maxwell is ruled out for the foreseeable, after fracturing his metatarsal in last week's curtain-raiser against Accrington Stanley. The Scot underwent an operation on Thursday to correct the problem, with McCann confirming that the procedure went successfully. Brandon Fleming, who arrived on loan from Hull City, could be parachuted in for a quickfire debut at Rodney Parade at the expense of Jack Senior.

Elsewhere in defence it looks likely that Jamie Sterry, Tom Anderson and Richard Wood will all be restored after being rested for the midweek game at Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In midfield, Patrick Kelly could well have done enough to earn a league debut and sit alongside Owen Bailey in the middle of the park. Kyle Hurst, who started against Accrington, is rated 50-50 by his manager after suffering a tweak to his calf. Joe Sbarra looks most likely to start in his absence.

Despite notching in both games so far this season, Billy Sharp looks set to give way to Joe Ironside at the head of Rovers' attack with Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson almost certain to start after cameos at Salford from the bench.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who missed the Salford game with an unspecified niggle, will likely return to the bench for the trip to Wales with Teddy Sharman-Lowe keeping the gloves for a third straight match.

Predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Fleming, Bailey, Kelly, Sbarra, Molyneux, Ironside, Gibson