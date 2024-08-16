Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Newport County with three changes including debut
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Maxwell is ruled out for the foreseeable, after fracturing his metatarsal in last week's curtain-raiser against Accrington Stanley. The Scot underwent an operation on Thursday to correct the problem, with McCann confirming that the procedure went successfully. Brandon Fleming, who arrived on loan from Hull City, could be parachuted in for a quickfire debut at Rodney Parade at the expense of Jack Senior.
Elsewhere in defence it looks likely that Jamie Sterry, Tom Anderson and Richard Wood will all be restored after being rested for the midweek game at Salford.
In midfield, Patrick Kelly could well have done enough to earn a league debut and sit alongside Owen Bailey in the middle of the park. Kyle Hurst, who started against Accrington, is rated 50-50 by his manager after suffering a tweak to his calf. Joe Sbarra looks most likely to start in his absence.
Despite notching in both games so far this season, Billy Sharp looks set to give way to Joe Ironside at the head of Rovers' attack with Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson almost certain to start after cameos at Salford from the bench.
Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who missed the Salford game with an unspecified niggle, will likely return to the bench for the trip to Wales with Teddy Sharman-Lowe keeping the gloves for a third straight match.
Predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Fleming, Bailey, Kelly, Sbarra, Molyneux, Ironside, Gibson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.