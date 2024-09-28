Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Chesterfield with two full league debuts handed out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers entertain Chesterfield later today in a game that instantly jumps off the page.

Not only are the two teams separated by less than 30 miles but they are also two of the more attractive outfits in League Two, playing similar brands of football under managers who are in their second spells at their respective club.

For Rovers, they'll be looking to not only get back to winning ways after a three-game winless run in all competitions. But they've also got the chance to enter the club record books by winning a 12th consecutive league game at home.

So who will McCann choose from the start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After making 11 changes for the midweek EFL Trophy game versus Manchester United's youngsters, it's likely there will be another major turnaround.

Ted Sharman-Lowe will return in goal whilst it could well be the same back four that started last week's league game at MK Dons.

In midfield there'll be at least one change guaranteed with Harry Clifton given a one-match ban after his controversial sending-off last week. We'd bring in Joe Sbarra in his place, alongside the deeper-sitting Owen Bailey and Ben Close.

On the flanks we feel Ephraim Yeboah is deserving of a first league start, with Luke Molyneux on the opposite flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Doncaster Rovers v Manchester United U21's, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 24/09/2024, K.O 7pm Doncaster Rovers' Ephraim Yeboah celebrates his goal

When asked by the Free Press at his pre-match media conference about the possibility of giving maiden starts to Sbarra and Yeboah - who both notched in that Man United game - McCann said: "We don't pick people just because they score goals, we pick them because they deserve to play.

"But what I will say about both of them is that they're improving all the time. They've just come to the club so it will take time to find their feet. But they're two good lads and if they're in our team (for Chesterfield) they wouldn't make us any weaker. I think we've got a squad where we can call anyone in and we're still strong and those two are no different."

Up front Joe Ironside will be aiming to finally notch his maiden league goal of the season and we'd go with him from the off, with Billy Sharp waiting in the wings to make an impact from the bench.

Our predicted Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson, McGrath, Fleming, Close, Bailey, Sbarra, Yeboah, Ironside, Molyneux.