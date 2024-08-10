Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Accrington Stanley with two full debuts
Grant McCann's side came narrowly close to promotion last season after a barnstorming run of form propelled them into the play-off conversation.
The manager and his players quickly regrouped following the semi-final defeat to Crewe and wasted no time in bringing in his summer signings.
Seven of the eight were through the door before June was out, allowing McCann and his staff to bed in their ideas and principles early doors.
Today sees Accrington Stanley visit the Eco-Power Stadium for the curtain-raiser. But what team will McCann pick?
There's certainly a few selection posers, starting in goal with the debate over whether loan arrival Teddy Sharman-Lowe should start instead of Ian Lawlor. We'll give Sharman-Lowe the nod tomorrow.
In defence it looks almost certain to be the same back four that finished most of last season with Jamie Sterry and James Maxwell at full-back and the experienced pair of Richard Wood and Tom Anderson.
Owen Bailey started every game last term and is one of the first names on the teamsheet. Alongside him we predict George Broadbent will get the call instead of new arrival Patrick Kelly in the engine room. Kyle Hurst just shades it in terms of playing in the number ten role.
Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson get our vote out wide and up front, there's no question Joe Ironside keeps his place despite the looming presence of Billy Sharp.
Arguably a tougher decision for McCann is what bench he'll name with a handful of senior players sure to be disappointed given he can only name seven subs.
Our predicted XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Hurst, Molyneux, Gibson, Ironside.
