A bumper crowd of 20,000 – including 2,000 travelling fans – is expected at Valley Parade on Saturday for Doncaster Rovers’ first game of the new League Two season against Bradford City.

Optimism is high in both camps after an impressive summer of recruitment and the clash could be an early flashpoint between two sides in the promotion hunt come May.

So, how is Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey feeling ahead of kick-off?

"We kind of knew where we were at a little bit when we played Huddersfield and Rotherham and I was pleasantly surprised,” he told The Free Press.

"We looked really solid and structured in those games.

"Sometimes you can feel too ready. I never feel like we’ve cracked it. I still feel there’s loads of room for improvement in this team.

"We’ll just have to see where we are on Saturday when there’s 20,000 there and the pressure’s on and there’s three points up for grabs."

The Bantams will be led in the dugout by former Manchester City and Wales boss Mark Hughes, who has made a string of high-profile signings ahead of his first full season in charge.

McSheffrey added: “They’re well-stocked in every department, so it will be a tough one for us to go there and get something.

"All the pressure is on them to go and get the three points.”

Rovers have been dealt several further injury blows in the lead-up to the game. But the boss is happy with his starting XI.

Here’s our guess at what it might look like.

1. Formation We're going for 4-4-1-1, given who's available. That would also give McSheffrey the option to call upon an in-form striker from his bench. Both Josh Andrews and George Miller have been among the goals in pre-season.

2. GK - Jonathan Mitchell He's been Rovers' number one since arriving in January and has impressed when called upon in pre-season.

3. LWB - James Maxwell Provides a much-needed natural option for McSheffrey in this position, which allows Tommy Rowe to play further forward. Looked OK during his trial but still something of an unknown entity.

4. CB - Joe Oluwu Featured heavily in pre-season alongside Ro-Shaun Williams. The two seem to be McSheffrey's preferred pairing for now with Tom Anderson not yet back fit and Adam Long having only recently arrived.