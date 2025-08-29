Positive strides made by Doncaster Rovers on transfer front as striker search nears conclusion

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has delivered a positive update on the club's search for more firepower.

McCann is after one more forward before the transfer window closes on Monday night. He spoke midweek of edging closer to a deal and has now revealed that the player in question is set to arrive over the coming days.

Houston Dynamo's Toyosi Olusanya has been heavily linked with a move over the last few days. McCann was staying coy on that particular rumour but did say that an agreement is close for an unnamed forward. Speaking ahead of Saturday's derby at home to Rotherham United, McCann said: "He won't be available for the weekend but it'll be done before the window shuts.

"I'm pleased to get it done as it'll give us a different option at the top end of the pitch. He's a different type to the three number nines we already have. He brings pace, power, physicality. I think it's a good fit for us. We've worked hard to get it done and maybe by Saturday or Sunday we'll get him in."

With regards any possible departures before the cut-off point, he replied: "Maybe. I don't know. I don't envisage anyone coming knocking on my door as it stands asking to leave but I've been in the game a long time so I know there can be a surprise around the corner so we're prepared for everything."