Positive Covid-19 test forces Doncaster Rovers to call off friendly at Spennymoor Town

Doncaster Rovers

Several other players are in isolation as per government guidance, meaning the club do not have the required numbers for the friendly to take place as planned on Tuesday evening.

A statement from Rovers read: “The safety, health and well-being of the players, staff and supporters of both teams was paramount in taking the decision to call off the game.

“All other pre-season friendlies are expected to go ahead as planned.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Spennymoor Town for their understanding and support following the cancellation of this match.”

Rovers are confident that Saturday’s friendly at Bradford City will take place as planned with the squad to be bolstered by players who did not make the trip to Scotland for the pre-season getaway at the weekend. Richie Wellens also has the scope to bring in trialists for the fixture.

