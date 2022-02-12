Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up, manager quotes and early team news ahead of Fratton Park clash

Fratton Park. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gary McSheffrey’s men must take confidence from their fine victories at promotion-chasing MK Dons and Sunderland as they look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s jaded display in the home defeat to Ipswich Town.

But they will face a Pompey side buoyed by victory at home to Burton Albion in midweek which ended their six-game win-less run in League One.

These sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in August.

As it stands

Rovers remain bottom of the table, eight points from safety. Portsmouth lie 11th, 12 points clear of danger and 12 points adrift of the play-offs.

Notable other fixtures: Accrington v Crewe, AFC Wimbledon v Sunderland, Cheltenham Town v Fleetwood Town, Morecambe v Gillingham.

Early team news

Tommy Rowe faces a late fitness test, while Ethan Galbraith is definitely ruled out.

Pompey have no fresh injury concerns following their 2-1 win over Burton Albion on Tuesday. Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams are out with serious injuries and Joe Morrell is suspended.

Gary McSheffrey pre-match

They got a great win the other night so they’ll be upbeat and confident.

I think it’ll be a different type of opposition to what we’ve had over the last few games of really good football teams popping it about.

I think they’re going to be right at it and in your face. They’ve got four good strikers to choose from who have all got their own qualities and are good finishers.

It’s a difficult one but we go there and respect them but we know we’ve been all right on our travels of late and hopefully they’ll be a bit concerned about us as well.

Danny Cowley pre-match

Every game in this division is tough. This is the toughest League One I've known in my lifetime. The fact a team like Doncaster are at the bottom emphasises that.

Gary McSheffrey has done a great job and they had a very busy transfer window. They have pace and athleticism at the top end of the pitch and in their last two away games they beat MK Dons and Sunderland - two teams at the top.