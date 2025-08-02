'Poor decision' - Exeter City boss far from happy with Doncaster Rovers penalty call in defeat
Rovers recorded a 1-0 home victory on day one thanks to Luke Molyneux's late penalty. The spot-kick was awarded after Exeter's Sil Swinkels was deemed to have handled the ball during an aerial challenge inside the box.
“A poor decision decides the game in the end as for all the possession they had they didn’t create a lot of chances,” Caldwell told the media post-match.
Regarding the penalty call, the Scot explained: “I went on a two-hour Zoom call on Thursday to tell us the new rules.
"The referees told us the new rules are that handball will need to be deliberate and clear and obvious and that is nowhere near clear and obvious handball. We are still not sure if it did touch his hand, wasn’t in an unnatural position, so the refs have to adhere to the new rules."
Grecians' defender Ed Turns concurred with his manager: "It is a very disappointing penalty to give away - what can you say. From what I am hearing, we feel hard done by, especially with referees telling us they will be more lenient with handballs and stuff, but it is what it is."
Rovers' chief Grant McCann was asked of his view of the game's turning point. "I've not seen it back so it's very hard for me to comment," said the Northern Irishman. "I just saw it quickly on the iPad on the bench but it was a split-second. I'd need to see it on a bigger picture."
Rovers will look to build on their good start when they make the short trip to Mansfield Town next weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.