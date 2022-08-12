Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, ran onto the pitch following Lincoln’s third goal after 61 minutes in the 3-0 defeat, with one of them approaching Rovers’ Lee Tomlin to take a selfie.

A pyrotechnic was also ignited in the away stand after the Imps’ opening goal, while trouble flared among some home supporters after the final whistle.

Three fans ran onto the pitch illegally during Doncaster Rovers' match against Lincoln City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the law say?

Under the Football Offences Act 1991, pitch invasions "without lawful authority or lawful excuse" are a criminal offence in England and Wales.

New measures introduced this year mean pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League (EFL) matches will receive an automatic club ban.

Individuals who carry or use pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will also be banned and identified offenders will be reported to the police.

It is understood the length of the bans, which are imposed by football clubs, will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Factors such as previous offences and age are believed to be taken into account during the decision process.

The FA, Premier League and EFL say they are also working with police forces, the UK Football Policing Unit, and the Crown Prosecution Service to make prosecution ‘the default response’ to anyone entering the field of play illegally or using pyrotechnics.

No Charges

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force is still deciding what action to take against the offenders, if any, due to their age.

Doncaster Rovers said a suspect has been identified following the pyrotechnic incident with their information passed to Lincolnshire Police.

Speaking on Tuesday, Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “You never know who’s running on the pitch. It could be dangerous.

“It’s not ideal, we don’t encourage it and we don’t want it to happen.

"We love our supporters and we thank them for coming, but we just want them to behave.”

A club statement said: “Doncaster Rovers will not tolerate any behaviour that puts players, officials or supporters at risk.

"We will seek police assistance in detaining any offenders and will proactively issue club bans against any person identified as being involved in such behaviour.”