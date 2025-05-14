'Players get bored' - Ex-Doncaster Rovers manager makes big claim amid training ground upgrades

Former Doncaster Rovers boss Dean Saunders believes this summer's upgrades to the club's training facilities will pay dividends in the long run.

Cantley Park will undergo a revamp, with an extension of the existing building set to house a new gym and medical facility. The works have been praised by manager Grant McCann as he looks to continue to move the club forward.

Rovers, basking in the glory of promotion from League Two, expect work to start this spring and be completed by the end of the calendar year.

“It means a lot to a manager when the club invests in the squad and facilities," Saunders, who was in charge of Rovers between September 2011 and January 2013, said.

"Because no matter if people acknowledge it or not, you get more out of your players on the training pitch when the facilities are top quality.

"Players can get bored with poor or boring facilities, which leads to unproductive or unengaged sessions. However, players look forward to training and look forward to working hard and learning when they feel like they are training in great facilities.

"And I think the owner, Terry Bramall, will see the return of his investment on the pitch. I’m sure Grant and the players are grateful."

Saunders had warm words for the job McCann has done in his second spell at the helm. And he has fingers crossed for an eventual return to the second tier in the not-too-distant future.

“Grant has done a magnificent job this season," Saunders, speaking in association with CasinoReviews.net, added. "He demonstrated at the end of last season with that late play-offs run that the team was capable of promotion.

"The team had been in pain down in League Two for too long, and it’s great to see them promoted, especially as champions. They really earned it, and credit to Grant, who has done a great job. I hope to see them challenge again next season and return to the Championship within the next few years."