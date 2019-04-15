Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson sends warning to Doncaster Rovers

Darren Ferguson has warned former club Doncaster Rovers that Peterborough United ‘aren’t going away’ in the race for the play-offs.

Seventh-placed Posh recorded their third straight win with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool on Saturday.

They remain five points adrift of Rovers, in sixth, but still have a game in hand – against Portsmouth during the final week of the season.

“What I asked for before the game in terms of psychologically and what this result could do, irrelevant of what other teams did – we weren’t bothered about that. We’ve just got to do our job and it’s the third clean sheet on the bounce,” said Ferguson after his side’s win at Bloomfield Road.

“I know what it’s like to be chasing a team and I know what it’s like to be chased.

“And I know Doncaster’s first thought would have been ‘how did Peterborough get on?’.

“We aren’t going away. We’re going to keep going and going until someone tells us we can’t mathematically get in there.

“And a lot of the stuff I’ve seen today, you’re going to need to win games of football at this stage of the season.”

Ferguson is understood to have quit Rovers last summer because he wanted a bigger playing budget for a tilt at the play-offs after finishing 15th in League One last year.

In an LMA statement he said he had ‘no alternative’ to resign following meetings with the board but in more recent interviews has suggested he wanted a break from football following his father’s illness.

He recently signed a three-year deal with Posh after taking over from Steve Evans in January.

“I’m enjoying the job again,” he said.

“I’m refreshed and looking forward to bringing success back to the club.

“It could still be this season as pressure can do funny things to footballers and if we deliver five more performances with this level of team spirit and togetherness we have a chance.”

Peterborough travel to Fleetwood on Good Friday (3pm) before Rovers face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (5.15pm).

Posh then host Sunderland on Monday ahead of Rovers’ penultimate home game of the season against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.