Peter Catt: Why Grant McCann reminds me of Doncaster Rovers managerial legend Billy Bremner

​From the agony of two play-off defeats to the ecstasy of winning the League Two title it’s been a rollercoaster ride for Grant McCann in his two spells as boss of Doncaster Rovers. Former Free Press sports editor PETER CATT takes a close look at the man in charge and compares him to legendary manager Billy Bremner.

If you want to know where Rovers will finish in League One next season…just ask Grant McCann.

In the depths of despair after losing the play-off semi-final on penalties against Crewe a year ago the Doncaster boss came out with a remarkable statement.

He said: “We’ll be going to win the league next year, there’s no question.”

Grant McCann

Then he told his players: “If there’s anyone who doesn’t think they can, then don’t come back. Tell your agent to call me and find another club!”

Five years previously I had stood in the corner of a crowded room at Charlton Athletic trying unsuccessfully to console the man who had suffered another devastating play-off defeat.

McCann felt he had failed the club and the fans after losing 4-3 on penalties despite producing an outstanding performance to win the second leg and level the scores on aggregate.

I told him: “It’s been a terrific season, give it time and you might feel differently.”

Billy Bremner enjoyed two spells at Belle Vue.

His reply was brief and to the point, on the lines of the hurt of that night would always be with him.

It was the same after the Crewe game which prompted the statement about winning the title this year.

In five decades of reporting the affairs of the club I had heard only one other manager be as bold.

That was Billy Bremner.

Before the start of the season managers usually say ‘we’ll be trying to finish as high as possible’ or ‘if we finish higher than last season then that will be a success’.

After we had been relegated into the fourth tier in 1983 I was in Bremner’s company and must have looked despondent because he said: “Cheer up son, we’ll go straight back up next season.”

It really surprised me because he never came out with comments like that.

But sure enough Rovers were promoted the following year with two games to spare and celebrated on the way home from Stockport with champagne and fish and chips.

In those days I was travelling to away games on the team coach and got to know Bremner very well.

I couldn’t claim to have the same relationship with McCann but I’ve seen enough to assess the similarities between the two.

One a fiery Scotsman, the other a tough Irishman brought up during the ‘Troubles’ in Belfast.

Both were midfield players who hated losing and, as managers, wanted to play adventurous football with flair and an emphasis on attack.

When it comes to man-management and motivation Bremner had few equals, with players who would run through the proverbial brick wall for him, and McCann has similar inspirational qualities.

Both men always understood the importance of the fans and had a respect for them that few others have been able to match in my time reporting on the club.

Bremner was one of the first managers to take his players down a local pit to show them how hard supporters worked - and expected no less from them in return.

McCann seems to have a great relationship with the fans, patiently answering questions at supporters meetings and working hard off the field to cement their ties to the club.

Family was, and is, important to both men.

Billy hosted some memorable family parties at his house in Clifton where the whisky was free flowing and the highlight of the singing was almost always a passionate rendition of ‘Flower of Scotland’.

He was an unquenchable patriot who never forgot his Stirling roots and when asked by a reporter after losing his job at Leeds if he fancied managing abroad next he memorably answered ‘what do you mean, I am abroad.’

McCann is similarly proud of his Irish family heritage and could easily have been blown off course in March when his mother Valerie sadly passed away.

But it only renewed his determination and he made sure Rovers never lost a game after that before dedicating the title win to the memory of his mother.

When Rovers clinched promotion against Bradford City the players and fans celebrated long and hard but I never heard a chant of ‘there’s only one Kelly.’

The Kelly in this case is Grant McCann’s wife who was a significant factor in him returning to Doncaster when the offer came along two years ago.

While the couple chatted it over Kelly told her husband one of the happiest times she’d seen him was when he was managing Doncaster.

That clinched it.

So we should all thank Mrs McCann for helping to bring him back to the club and when the offers come in, as they are bound to do, let’s hope she reminds him of that.

We’ve had some excellent managers in between Billy Bremner and Grant McCann but, like the legendary Scotsman, I just think there is something special about the man from Belfast.

He can’t quite match Bremner’s achievements just yet but if he stays at the club and takes us back to the Championship he would have every right to be considered Doncaster Rovers number one.