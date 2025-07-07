'People might laugh' - Grant McCann's ambitious League One aim that Doncaster Rovers fans will lap up

Grant McCann has a knack of predicting the future and proving people wrong.

The Doncaster Rovers manager boldly claimed back in January that he believe his team were capable of chasing down then-runaway League Two leaders Walsall despite a hefty buffer between the two sides.

We all know what happened next: Rovers romped to top spot whilst the Saddlers fell at the play-off final hurdle. Rovers fans know by now that McCann is fiercely ambitious and demands continual improvement not just from his players but also his staff and everyone associated with the club. He wants there to be no ceiling for what Rovers can achieve.

With that in mind, it's not surprising then to hear of his bold aim as Rovers prepare to re-enter the third tier of English football for the first time in three years.

Grant McCann led Rovers to the League Two title last term. Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

"We're aiming for the stars again - we want to get promoted," the Northern Irishman said in an in-house media interview towards the end of last week's training camp in Spain, when asked for his thoughts on the season ahead.

"We want to go again and try and have a real push at the title. People might laugh at that but what's the point in going into this division if we're not going to aim for something? We feel we've got a young and energetic group with pace about it and real experience as well, so we'll have another go. If we don't quite get there then maybe we'll end up with the play-offs or whatever. But first and foremost there'll be a real push at being the best team in the division."

That will be music to the ears of Rovers' fanbase as the big kick-off draws ever closer: Exeter City's visit to the Eco-Power Stadium is in just 26 days' time.