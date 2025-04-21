'Peaking at the right time' - Grant McCann delighted as Doncaster Rovers inch towards promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann believes his Doncaster Rovers side are "peaking at the right time" as they moved to within one win of promotion.

A thoroughly professional 3-0 home victory over Colchester United saw Rovers go top after results once again went their way. First half strikes from Harry Clifton and Jordan Gibson put them in command before sub Patrick Kelly added gloss late on.

"I thought it was a really controlled performance against a strong Colchester team," McCann told the media post-match. "The first half we were outstanding. The intensity, the press and two good goals with good finishes from Harry and Jordan and great work from Luke (Molyneux).

"We started the second half slow but once we made the changes and got freshness we then score a really good goal to get the win.

"We were strong at the back too, as a unit. Hopefully we're peaking at the right time. We've done well over this Easter period. Six goals, two wins, two clean sheets - I couldn't be more pleased."

The only negative of Rovers' afternoon was the late withdrawal of Jack Senior. The full-back has enjoyed a good run in the side of late, but looked visibly upset after being taken off injured.

Revealing it was a hamstring-related concern, McCann said of the defender: "That's probably the only negative out of today. We'll assess him over the next couple of days, but hopefully it's not too serious.

"He's had a tough time of it Jack. I've not spoken to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) but Jack wasn't in a good place when he came off. But as I say, once we get him assessed then hopefully it's nothing too big."

Grant McCann

Rovers are now preparing for a huge Yorkshire derby at home to Bradford next Saturday in their final home game. The Bantams dropped points again on Easter Monday, drawing 3-3 at Chesterfield, and now sit third in the table and are three points behind McCann's men.