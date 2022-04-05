Pat Lally celebrates 70th birthday in style with the help of former Doncaster Rovers stars
A group of ex-Doncaster Rovers players rolled back the years to celebrate Pat Lally’s 70th birthday.
Billy Russell, Paul Raven, Dave Bentley and Daral Pugh were recently in attendance at Lally’s birthday party.
Londoner Lally was in the Rovers side that won promotion from Division Four in 1981 under Billy Bremner and later worked for the Professional Footballers’ Association.
The midfielder made 135 appearances for the club between 1978 and 1982 after joining from Swansea City.
They are joined in the picture above by Oshor Williams who played for Stockport County, Port Vale and Preston North End and later worked alongside Lally at the PFA.
Rovers won promotion in 1981 with one of the one youngest teams in the league, ending a decade of non-achievement.
Ian Nimmo top scored with 18 goals, while Ian Snodin and David Harle gained regular places in the team.