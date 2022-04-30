Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from the Kassam Stadium

Gary McSheffrey’s men hope to follow up last weekend’s win over Burton Albion and at least carry some positive momentum into next season.
Rovers’ relegation to League Two will be confirmed at the final whistle due to their inferior goal difference.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Kassam Stadium.
Injury update on Doncaster Rovers' long term absentees including Tom Anderson, Ben Close and Fejiri Okenabirhie
LIVE: Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:24
MATCH DETAILS
Oxford United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1
Goals: Bodin 23, Martin 67
Oxford: Stevens, McNally, Long, Golding, Williams (O’Donkor 77), Seddon, McGuane, Brannagan, Bodin, Taylor, Browne (Whyte 62). Subs: Eastwood, Brown, Forde, Mousinho, Holland.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Clayton, Bostock, Smith (Gardner 85), Martin, Dodoo, Griffiths (Odubeko 58). Subs: Jones, Younger, John, Galbraith, Barlow.
Referee: Trevor Kettle
FULL TIME
There’s the final whistle.
Rovers are relegated to League Two.
86 OFF THE LINE
Golding’s effort from a corner is hacked off the line by Jackson.
85 FREEKICK
Bodin curls a freekick just over the bar from the edge of the box.
80 CHANCE
Jackson lays it back and Odubeko and Dodoo get in each other’s way.
67 GOAL ROVERS!
The corner is played out to Martin who fires home from distance!
Lovely goal.
66 CLOSE
Dodoo is played in but his effort is blocked.
Odubeko then forces a good save from Stevens with a header from Jackson’s cross.
65 CLOSE
Martin with a good long range effort which dips just wide.
Taylor fires a shot in but it was straight at Mitchell.
58 SUBSTITUTION
Odubeko replaces Griffiths.