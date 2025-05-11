Owen Bailey on the 'fuel' that was catalyst for Doncaster Rovers' promotion

Owen Bailey was an ever-present for Rovers for the second straight season.

Laced throughout this successful campaign for Doncaster Rovers has been the almost-constant mention, by either players or the manager, of one game in particular.

And it wasn't even a fixture that took place this season.

Harp your minds back to May 10, 2024. Rovers went into the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Crewe Alexandra carrying a healthy 2-0 lead. Many were already dreaming of Wembley.

Alexandra had other ideas and the ensuing penalty shoot-out ensured a sobering and abrupt end to the season. Immediately after the game, Rovers chief Grant McCann insisted he would "never get over" the loss but that he would attempt to use the pain of the defeat as inspiration for the following season.

Midfielder Owen Bailey concurs that this season's triumph is partly inspired by that gut-wrenching, sun-drenched night at the Eco-Power Stadium almost 12 months ago.

"Obviously that Crewe game made us desperate to try and get promoted this time around," he told the Free Press. "It's been fuel for us all year.

"Whether that's thinking about it consciously or whether it was in the back of our minds. It really hurt and everyone was keen to put that right, put it behind us and go up."

That they did and Bailey has once again proved vital to Rovers' cause. An ever-present in the league across both campaigns, the midfielder has upped his output in terms of goal contributions significantly.

This term he has chipped in ten goals and assists in the league. That’s more than double the four he registered in his maiden season in the EFL.

"I think there was times last season where I'd get into good positions but then didn't make that run or took the safe option," he adds.

"Something that the gaffer talks about a lot to us is taking the safety catch off, especially for those advanced roles as one of the number eights that get into the box. I've made a real conscious effort to try and get on the end of crosses and trying to make an impact in the attacking box.

"And I guess that (numbers) is proof that it's working."