'Outstanding' - Doncaster Rovers duo earn rave reviews from Grant McCann

Patrick Kelly impressed on his Rovers' debut. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann singled out two Doncaster Rovers players after they sealed progress in the Carabao Cup at Salford City.

Goals from Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux saw McCann's side win 2-0 against one of their League Two rivals.

But it was debutant midfielder Patrick Kelly who the Rovers' chief was waxing lyrical about post-match. The Northern Irish youngster arrived last week on a season-long loan from West Ham United and put in a solid shift against the Ammies.

When asked about his compatriot's performance, McCann gave a puff of the cheeks before saying: "Outstanding. He's a player. He's calm, controlled, can beat people. He's got pace, energy, didn't get flustered.

"He's a serious player. He just cramped up a little bit towards the end, both calves tightened up on him. It's nothing serious, just fatigue. That's the first game I think he's started including all pre-season. In his 60, 70-minutes I just liked the way he can change gears and use both feet. He can from zero to quick very fast.

"He's played 30-odd games in the Irish Premier League which is a tough league. I played there myself and there's battles all over the pitch. If you dally on the ball there, they'll just come through you. He can handle himself, as we saw."

Another player who earned plaudits from his manager was full-back Jack Senior. With regular left-back James Maxwell set to miss around 12 weeks owing to a fracture metatarsal, Senior looks likely to fill the void in the Scot's absence.

Against Salford he put in an accomplished performance, registering the most blocked shots of any Rovers player.

"He was very good," McCann told the Free Press. "I'm pleased for Jack because he's had a tough time last season, the back-end of the season. It's hard when you're injured and the team's winning as you feel you're not contributing. But I'm pleased with how he performed because he handled Junior Luamba - a very good player who's really quick - really well."