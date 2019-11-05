Out of form Doncaster Rovers Belles 'positive' ahead of return to action

Zoey Shaw takes training.

Belles will play their first game for almost a month when Bedworth United are the visitors to Rossington Main on Sunday (2pm).

Shaw’s side have lost their last six matches in all competitions and sit third bottom of FAWNL Division One Midlands.

They have suffered 7-2 defeats to Wolves and Lincoln in their last two league games, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chester-le-Street Town and went down 6-1 at Bolton in the FAWNL Plate.

Shaw told Belles’ official website that plenty of hard work will be going into training this week as they gear up to face mid-table Bedworth.

“We just want to look at ironing out those problems that we’ve come across in certain games recently,” said Shaw.

“We’re looking to stop those silly little mistakes that we’ve found in our play and correct that ready for when Bedworth come to town.

“They’re all here to train for those games on Sunday at the end of the day. They’re all excited to get going again, they’re all in a good place at the minute and they’re all positive.

“They’ve made a real development over the past couple weeks and so everyone is looking forward to it.”

Belles’ squad recently took part in various team-building exercises in Glossop.

“It was all about getting out and building those relationships in the team,” said Shaw.