Our Doncaster Rovers season preview: Watch or listen now

Rovers have begun their rebuild under new boss Richie Wellens and they will take the first steps of the new era in arguably the most competitive League One campaign for decades.

It has hardly been the most seamless of summers with injuries, coronavirus cases and cancelled friendlies proving incredibly disruptive to preparations.

So, how will they fare this term?

Keepmoat Stadium

Looking back on the work of Wellens so far and looking ahead to the campaign to come, Free Press editor and Rovers writer Liam Hoden and former DFP sports editor Peter Catt join host Paul Goodwin for an in-depth discussion.

They reflect on the transfer business, where work is still needed to be done and the positive signs from pre-season.

You can watch their 45 minute discussion show by pressing play on the video above.

