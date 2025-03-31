Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph.Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph.
Our best snaps of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the win over Carlisle United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 31st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers gave their promotion bush a timely boost with a solid 3-0 win over Carlisle United.

Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph.

It leaves Rovers a point behind third-placed Port Vale and with a game in hand.

Our photographer Bruce Rollinson was on hand to take these pictures of some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers 3 Carlisle 0

Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 3 Carlisle 0

Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 3 Carlisle 0

Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 3 Carlisle 0

Goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton gave Rovers a deserved triumph. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

