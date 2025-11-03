Billy Sharp levelled for Rovers before Owen Bailey hit the winner in injury-time to book their place in the second round.placeholder image
Our best pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side progress in the FA Cup - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Rovers survived an FA Cup shock after coming behind to beat Crewe 2-1.

Photographer Howard Roe was on hand to take these pictures of some of the fans who saw the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Crewe 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Crewe 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Crewe 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Crewe 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

