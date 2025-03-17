Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

Our best pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw the draw at Crewe Alexandra

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Owen Bailey's header salvaged a point for Doncaster as they drew at promotion rivals Crewe.

But it saw Rovers drop out of the top three places after victory for AFC Wimbledon.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who watched the game. Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

1. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

2. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

3. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

4. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice