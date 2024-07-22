Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington.Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington.
Our best pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying last season's thumping win over Accrington Stanley

Published 22nd Jul 2024
The two sides will lock horns once again to kick-off their League Two campaign on August 10th.

And Rovers will be hoping for more of the same after they enjoyed a 4-0 home win over Accrington Stanley towards the end of last season.

Here are just some of the fans who were at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers 4 Accrington 0

Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE

2. Rovers 4 Accrington 0

Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE

3. Rovers 4 Accrington 0

Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE

4. Rovers 4 Accrington 0

Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE

