Goals from Joe Ironside, Harry Clifton and Kyle Hurst sealed the win in front of a sparse 1,813 crowd.
A good chunk of that crowd was made up of the travelling Rovers fans, with out photographer Howard Roe snapping these pics of just some of the fans there.
1. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3
Three second half goals set up a good win for Doncaster Rovers at Oakwell in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3
3. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3
4. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3
