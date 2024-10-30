Three second half goals set up a good win for Doncaster Rovers at Oakwell in the EFL Trophy.placeholder image
Three second half goals set up a good win for Doncaster Rovers at Oakwell in the EFL Trophy.

Our best fans pictures of the hardy band of Doncaster Rovers fans who saw the EFL Trophy win at Barnsley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
The Rovers goal threat was there was once again last night after a fine second-half display sealed a 3-1 EFL Trophy win at Barnsley.

Goals from Joe Ironside, Harry Clifton and Kyle Hurst sealed the win in front of a sparse 1,813 crowd.

A good chunk of that crowd was made up of the travelling Rovers fans, with out photographer Howard Roe snapping these pics of just some of the fans there.

Get more Rovers news here.

1. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3

2. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3

3. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3

4. Barnsley 1 Rovers 3

