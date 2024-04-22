Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes of their final home game of the 2023/24 season.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes of their final home game of the 2023/24 season.

Our best fans pictures from a dramatic late win for Doncaster Rovers against Barrow in April 2024

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 09:18 BST
The Rovers play-off dream remained alive and kicking after victory over Barrow back in April 2024.

And they did it in some style after trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go, before Rovers steamrolled Barrow away for the win.

Take a look at our gallery from the final home game of the 2023/24 season season and see who you know.

Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.

1. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

2. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

3. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

4. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

