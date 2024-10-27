Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City.Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City.
Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City.

Our best fans pictures from a cracking away day for Doncaster Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Oct 2024, 08:14 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 09:44 GMT
Second-half goals from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp saw Rovers clinch a 2-1 derby win at Bradford City.

Rovers were roared on by another brilliant away following, with our photographer Howard Roe capturing just some of the faces in the away end.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.

And you can get more Rovers news, here.

1. Bradford 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Bradford 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Bradford 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Bradford 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

