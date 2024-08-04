Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign.placeholder image
Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers end pre-season with draw at Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Aug 2024, 08:08 BST
It was all rather low-key at Rotherham yesterday as Rovers ended pre-season with a 0-0 draw.

The game marked the return of Richard Wood to his old stomping ground, but that was probably as exciting as it got.

But Rovers took a healthy following to the game as and ever. And our man Howard Roe was on hand to capture just some of the Rovers fans at the game.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

1. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

2. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

2. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

3. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

3. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

4. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

4. Rotherham 0 Rovers 0

