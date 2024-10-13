Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point.Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point.
Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers draw with Crewe Alexandra

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Oct 2024, 08:35 BST
Rovers picked up a point after coming from behind to draw with Crewe at the weekend.

Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster what could be a useful point in a fascinating promotion battle.

Grant McCann’s side remain second in the table with Port Vale taking over at the top.

Our photographer Howard Roe took these pics of just some of the Rovers fans in attendance.

Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Kyle Hurst levelled in the 73 minute to give Doncaster a useful point. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

