Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers are held by Cheltenham Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Luke Molyneux scored 15 minutes from time as battling Doncaster were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham.

It was the second time Rovers had had to come from behind against a tricky Town side.

Photographer Howard Roe captured these pictures of just some of the fans who saw the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham.

1. Rovers 2 Cheltenham 2

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham.

2. Rovers 2 Cheltenham 2

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham.

3. Rovers 2 Cheltenham 2

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham.

4. Rovers 2 Cheltenham 2

Doncaster Rovers came from behind twice to draw at home to Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

