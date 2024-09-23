Doncaster Rovers fans at MK Dons.Doncaster Rovers fans at MK Dons.
Doncaster Rovers fans at MK Dons.

Our best fans, goal celebration and match action pictures from Doncaster Rovers' draw at MK Dons

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
10-man Rovers battled to an excellent point at MK Dons at the weekend.

Plucky Rovers overcame the 10th minute dismissal of Harry Clifton before Tom Anderson found a late equaliser.

Our photographer Gareth Williams captured these pics of some of the brilliant fans who stuck with Rovers throughout, while Howard Roe took these action pics.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

You can get reaction, and the latest Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons.

1. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons.

2. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons.

3. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons.

4. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
