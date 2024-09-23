Plucky Rovers overcame the 10th minute dismissal of Harry Clifton before Tom Anderson found a late equaliser.
Our photographer Gareth Williams captured these pics of some of the brilliant fans who stuck with Rovers throughout, while Howard Roe took these action pics.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
You can get reaction, and the latest Rovers news, here.
1. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
2. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
3. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
4. MK Dons 1 Rovers 1
Doncaster Rovers fans backed their side all the way to a fine point at MK Dons. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.