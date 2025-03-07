'Our aim hasn't changed' - Grant McCann reiterates Doncaster Rovers title ambitions

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:03 BST

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has re-iterated that the club are gunning for the League Two title.

Rovers are currently third as we enter the final stretch of fixtures. Last term saw McCann's side narrowly lose in the play-off semi-finals, immediately after which the Northern Irishman bullishly proclaimed that the 2024-25 would be all about finishing in top spot.

With 11 games remaining that is still achievable although they will have to do it the hard way by not only making up the seven-point gap to current pace-setters Walsall, but also facing five of the other teams in the top seven.

Rovers boss McCann, speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Swindon Town, told the Free Press: "We understand what we need to do to win the league. We know how many points we need, how many wins we need. Like I said after the Crewe game (play-offs) last year, our aim this year is to win the division. That's our aim and it hasn't changed.

"Until it's mathematically impossible to do that, we'll keep that focus on trying to win the title.

"We need to win a lot of games in these 11 to do it but there's a real belief in this group that we can do it, for sure. There's a long way to go, teams have to play each other, they have to play us. We've got a real, firm belief. It's ok talking about. Now we've got to go and perform.

"We've beat the drum all year that the title is want we want to reach for and that won't change."

Rovers have been handed a sizeable boost for Saturday with the news that all four defenders who went off in the midweek defeat to Bromley with injury concerns are available to face the Robins.

Rovers' chief Grant McCannRovers' chief Grant McCann
James Maxwell, Jay McGrath, Joseph Olowu and Jamie Sterry all exited at various junctures on Tuesday but McCann said: "Everyone is good and we've managed to patch a few of them up. There will be knocks and niggles, of course there will, but it's important that they're not out for too long when it does happen."

Full-back Jack Senior is once again in contention after serving his suspension but midfielder Patrick Kelly serves the last of his three-game ban.

