'One of Britain's best-ever strikers' - ex-Doncaster Rovers boss lavishes praise on Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp may well be remembered as "one of the best British strikers ever" once he eventually hangs up his boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the verdict of former Doncaster Rovers manager Dean Saunders, who has been assessing his old club's form so far this season. Rovers are firmly bunched in the top-six after a strong start upon their return to League One after three years away. Last weekend's reversal at Wigan was only their second defeat in 11 games in all competitions this term.

“It’s great to see Doncaster have such a strong start this season," Saunders reflected. "They have really built on the momentum they had last season, and they have made it count early on. Grant is a superb manager who has done a fantastic job over the past couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have plenty of talent in the squad, and Grant is managing it pretty well from what I can tell. A small blip at Wigan last weekend, but it’s how you bounce back in those leagues. You can’t let one result affect you, as you can soon see all your positive momentum disappear. I expect Doncaster to be in the promotion mix come the end of the season, hopefully in the automatics rather than the play-off lottery.”

Billy Sharp remains a key part of Rovers' squad. Picture: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD.

Saunders was particularly complimentary about Sharp, who at 39 continues to be a key part of the Rovers set-up.

"They’ve got a great group, which they have built on this summer, and they have Billy Sharp," he added. "Sharp will go down as one of the EFL greats and maybe even one of the best British strikers ever. He probably didn’t get a fair shake as a Premier League player during his career.

“He may not be as quick as he once was, but he is still banging in goals now, and he will continue to do so when Doncaster are creating him chances. He’s as prolific as you get in League One."

* Saunders was speaking in association with WDW Bingo.