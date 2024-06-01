Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points.
On the charge: Our best fans pictures as Doncaster Rovers kept their play-off dream alive with victory over Barrow

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jun 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 12:18 BST
It proved to be a pivotal result in the League Two play-off race as Rovers came from behind to seal a late win over Barrow.

Rovers had with six minutes to go, before they blew Barrow away for the win in the final league home game of the campaign.

The win kept up the Rovers charge and also proved fatal for Barrow’s own hopes.

Here we look back on that win and some of the fans who were there backing Rovers.

1. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 4 Barrow 2

Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

