'Nowhere near it' - Grant McCann's blunt verdict on Doncaster Rovers' draw with Cheltenham

Grant McCann's side haven't won at the Eco-Power Stadium since October 22.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann admits his side need to improve their home form rapidly if they want to be in the promotion shake-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers twice had to come from behind to salvage a point against Cheltenham in a 2-2 draw with goals from George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux. They had trailed twice through an Owen Bailey own goal and then an Ethon Archer sucker punch. The match lacked any real rhythm owing to stormy conditions and the result means Rovers are still third but now four points shy of leaders Walsall.

"I'm relieved to be honest (to get a draw)," McCann said, after watching his team draw a third straight home clash. They last won at DN4 on October 1 against Barrow. Since then they’ve drawn four and lost one of five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were nowhere near it today, particularly first half. Credit to Cheltenham, they played the conditions better than us. They looked more threatening than us.

"It's another two points dropped at home for us because we were nowhere near where we can be.

"We're dropping way, way too many points here for where we want to be which is to try and push to the top of the league.

"We need to start really turning these draws, at home, into wins. But what was good today was the subs made an impact for us and it helped us second half. But when we got our first equaliser from George, we then conceded two minutes after. It was so disappointing. Their goals were really soft. The first one is too easy, to let him go past us and cross it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just ricocheted and gone in our net. We work hard on defending corners. It's important you don't let the cross come in, but we just didn't quite do that today."I hold a little bit of responsibility. I said at half-time, maybe we've got the team or shape wrong. But at least we responded and got better second half."

Joseph Olowu and Jamie Sterry both exited the action prematurely, with McCann unable to deliver a clear update on the pair's status.

He added: "Joseph and Jamie obviously came off so Dave (Rennie, head of medical) will assess them. Jamie said his back stiffened up whereas we're not sure with Joseph. Maybe it was just a little bit of fatigue, I don't know."

Rovers now switch their attentions to the EFL Trophy, with a last-32 tie at home to Port Vale on Tuesday night.