'Nowhere near' - Grant McCann's blunt verdict on Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Grimsby Town

Grant McCann.

Grant McCann pulled no punches in his post-match assessment of Doncaster Rovers' loss to Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday lunchtime, with goals either side of half-time proving costly. Justin Obikwu fired home after Grimsby pounced on a defensive error before a Joseph Olowu own goal just after the restart.

The hosts rallied and Rob Street's header reduced the arrears but an equaliser never came. It is the first time Rovers have lost back-to-back league games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought that was the worst performance of the season by a country mile. We were nowhere near." McCann told the media.

"We didn't win enough second balls, we didn't compete enough and we got schooled too many times. It's really, really disappointing and unacceptable. It's a kick in the teeth and we deservedly got beat.

"We started the game quite brightly but we had shots that even I could have saved. They were quite powderpuff. Then there's a break in play and from there on in we lose the ball. Grimsby go through us like we aren't there for the first goal. Then the second goal, how he scores from that angle, I'll never know. He's almost on the byline when the ball goes in. Then the last 10 minutes we had a go which I expect. I just didn't like what I watched today. It was poor from start to finish."

James Maxwell looks to be added to a growing injury list after he hobbled off just past the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann added: "It looks like he's broke his toe. We'll have to speak to the physio over whether he can play with that or not. It was quite early in the game I think when he did it. He's felt he could carry on but it obviously got a stage when he couldn't."

Rovers head to Morecambe on Tuesday night.