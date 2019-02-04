Nottingham Forest Ladies 1 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1

Emily Batty saved a stoppage time penalty to earn Doncaster Rovers Belles a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Batty got down excellently to keep out Charlotte Griffin’s last gasp spot kick.

Forest had led after just two minutes when Trina Greaves broke clear and slotted home.

Grace Walters was sent off for the hosts just before the break for a mistimed tackle.

Belles equalised after 51 minutes when Lauren Breen’s shot squirmed underneath the home side’s goalkeeper.

But they could not make full use of their numerical advantage and, in the end, were indebted to Batty.

The point was enough to lift Belles above Sheffield in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division table into 11th place.

Zoey Shaw’s side host Huddersfield Town on February 13.