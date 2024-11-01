'Nothing short of outstanding' - Grant McCann's pride at Doncaster Rovers' superb charity efforts

Doncaster Rovers have successfully defended their Prostate United trophy after an outstanding fundraising effort.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has been reflecting on the superb efforts of everyone involved with the club's push to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The month of October saw McCann, assistant Cliff Byrne and a raft of Club Doncaster staff take part in the annual Prostate United challenge, which involves either running, walking or cycling every day to raise money and awareness for the charity.

The Rovers boss has personally clocked up a staggering 192 miles across the month but he knows he is far from the only one to have contributed to an outstanding effort. The club has once again raised the most money of all Football League clubs that took part in the challenge, successfully defending the trophy they won in 2023.

As of Friday morning the club's total raised was inching towards the £35,000 mark, smashing their initial £5,000 target.

Grant McCann, Cliff Byrne and countless other Club Doncaster staff members played their part in the terrific charity efforts.

"It feels amazing," a clearly exhausted McCann told the media, just after completing the final run on the approach to the Eco-Power Stadium.

"The amount of support we've received this month has been nothing short of outstanding. We've got there and we've managed to raise an absolute fortune and I can't thank everybody enough. It's also a massive well done to everyone that's taken part in this challenge, whether you're running 3k, 5k, 10k, biking it - whatever it may be, just to get out there and show your support for Prostate United UK has been totally amazing.

"It was amazing to be presented the trophy from last year in pre-season and I said then let's win it again. We've managed to pull together a team of over 60 people so it's an unbelievable effort. And as I say, the support we've received has been overwhelming."

Rovers will now be hoping they can finish top of another table in six months' time, as they look to land promotion back to League One.