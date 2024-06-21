It’s not long now until Rovers supporters discover who their team will face on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign. The fixtures are due out Wednesday morning (June 26).
However, Grant McCann’s side don’t have the best record on day one. Here, we look at each of Rovers’ curtain-raisers over the last decade.
1. 2023/24 - Harrogate Town L 0-1
The 2023-24 curtain-raiser saw Rovers beaten by their Yorkshire rivals in a low-key affair. Jack Muldoon's penalty was the difference between the two sides at the Eco-Power Stadium.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. 2022/23 - Bradford City D 0-0
Almost 20,000 at Valley Parade witnessed a bad-tempered derby stalemate. Lee Tomlin was shown a red card for what his manager Gary McSheffrey described as 'stupid', after petulantly kicking the ball away before a comical fall earned him two cheap bookings.Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. 2021/22 - Wimbledon L 2-1
A miserable season that ended with relegation started with this below-par defeat. Charlie Seaman put Rovers 1-0 up but the visitors turned the game on its head.Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. 2020/21 - MK Dons D 1-1
Madger Gomes opened the scoring for Rovers only for Dons' Baily Cargill to nick a late leveller in DN4.Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD