Rovers were beaten on the opening day last season, at home by Harrogate.

Not many wins, 'stupid' red cards and derby loss - Doncaster Rovers' last 10 opening day fixtures

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Doncaster Rovers need to rectify their shocking record if they're to get off to flying start next season.

It’s not long now until Rovers supporters discover who their team will face on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign. The fixtures are due out Wednesday morning (June 26).

However, Grant McCann’s side don’t have the best record on day one. Here, we look at each of Rovers’ curtain-raisers over the last decade.

The 2023-24 curtain-raiser saw Rovers beaten by their Yorkshire rivals in a low-key affair. Jack Muldoon's penalty was the difference between the two sides at the Eco-Power Stadium.

1. 2023/24 - Harrogate Town L 0-1

The 2023-24 curtain-raiser saw Rovers beaten by their Yorkshire rivals in a low-key affair. Jack Muldoon's penalty was the difference between the two sides at the Eco-Power Stadium.Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Almost 20,000 at Valley Parade witnessed a bad-tempered derby stalemate. Lee Tomlin was shown a red card for what his manager Gary McSheffrey described as 'stupid', after petulantly kicking the ball away before a comical fall earned him two cheap bookings.

2. 2022/23 - Bradford City D 0-0

Almost 20,000 at Valley Parade witnessed a bad-tempered derby stalemate. Lee Tomlin was shown a red card for what his manager Gary McSheffrey described as 'stupid', after petulantly kicking the ball away before a comical fall earned him two cheap bookings.Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

A miserable season that ended with relegation started with this below-par defeat. Charlie Seaman put Rovers 1-0 up but the visitors turned the game on its head.

3. 2021/22 - Wimbledon L 2-1

A miserable season that ended with relegation started with this below-par defeat. Charlie Seaman put Rovers 1-0 up but the visitors turned the game on its head.Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Madger Gomes opened the scoring for Rovers only for Dons' Baily Cargill to nick a late leveller in DN4.

4. 2020/21 - MK Dons D 1-1

Madger Gomes opened the scoring for Rovers only for Dons' Baily Cargill to nick a late leveller in DN4.Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

