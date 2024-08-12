'Not good news' - Doncaster Rovers suffer big injury blow as James Maxwell prognosis given

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:52 GMT
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has issued a further update on the injury sustained by defender James Maxwell.

The Scot hobbled off in the latter stages of Saturday's 4-1 home win over Accrington Stanley. He landed awkwardly after a charge up the pitch and shortly after had to be subbed off. Maxwell was seen wearing a protective boot and carrying crutches when exiting the stadium.

Addressing the media on Monday lunchtime, McCann gave a sobering update on the full-back suggesting a lengthy lay-off awaits.

"It's not good news, unfortunately," McCann said. "James has fractured his fifth metatarsal in his foot. He just planted his foot and there was nobody around him. It's a really unfortunate one for James because he's a big player for us and had shown good form in pre-season.

"He'll probably be missing for about 12 weeks I'd imagine. He'll have an operation on Thursday and then Dave (Rennie, head of medical) will get to work on him and hopefully get him back in good time but it's not good news for us.

"The most frustrating thing is that there was nobody around him at the time but I guess that's football."

Jack Senior now appears at the head of queue to come in at left-back.

McCann added: "Jack's had his injury problems last season but had a strong pre-season. For me I like to play traditional left-back at left-back. Tom Nixon (right-back by trade) came on on Saturday because he's had a good pre-season.

James Maxwell went off in the latter stages of Rovers' opening day win over Accrington.James Maxwell went off in the latter stages of Rovers' opening day win over Accrington.
"The defenders know I usually only have one defender on the bench so it was unusual I guess to have two.

"But this is an opportunity now for Jack to come in. We recruited him because he's a very good player so we've no issues.

"Maxy will be back and strong after this. It's just a case of having to get on with it."

McCann also confirmed goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has a minor issue that means he'll miss Tuesday's League Cup trip to Salford City.

