Rossington Main took the bragging rights in the Doncaster derby as they came from a goal down to beat ten man Armthorpe Welfare 3-1 at Church Street.

Victory extended Rossington’s unbeaten run to three games and also saw them leapfrog Armthorpe in the Division One table.

Welfare edged in front on ten minutes when Jordan Buckham converted Josh Dodd’s ball across the face of goal.

Rossington levelled midway through the first half when Jason Stokes sent Alec Denton racing clear to score with a fine angled drive past Adam Stevens.

The game changed on 34 minutes when Steve Garner was shown a straight red card after lashing out at Rossington’s Brad Billam in frustration at not being awarded a free-kick.

Rossington made their numerical advantage count just before the break when Rob Ludlam played in Denton who rounded Stevens before rolling into an unguarded net.

Armthorpe Welfare v Rossington Main. Rossington's Josh Gibbons and Armthorpe's Jordan Buckham, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-24-11-18-ArmthorpevRossington-3

Main wrapped up the points on 65 minutes when substitute Declan Slater found Lee Holmes in the box unmarked to calmly place a shot past Stevens.

Rossington manager Ryan Hindley said: “I thought for the first 25 minutes we were terrible. We didn’t lay a glove on them and if they had gone 2-0 up we couldn’t have argued.

“A bit of silliness from one of their players, when he gets a red card, allows us back in the game.

“Dents has done what we pay him to do. He’s taken his goals really well.

“We had to change our shape. We were getting overrun, weren’t winning headers, weren’t winning tackles but after 25 minutes we got into our stride a little bit.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half and played some great stuff. Our shape was good and we communicated well. We did everything I asked them to do.

“We’ve set the standard now and we need to kick on.

“We’ve got a run of games now if we continue at those levels and tweak a few bits we could well get on a good run and suddenly you’re in the top eight. But we take it at one game at a time.”

Armthorpe boss Michael Carmody felt the sending off was the turning point in the game.

“A moment of madness changed the football match in an instant,” he said.

“I can’t complain at the referee’s decision at all. It’s a red card from my view and then we have our backs against the wall.

“Rossington grew in confidence and started to take control of the game.

“I will credit my lads, they did try to get on the ball and play. I thought my two midfielders Josh (Dodd) and Craig (Aspinall) worked their socks off to try and keep us playing.

“I congratulate Ryan and his team on their victory,” he added.

“They managed the game well and in the end no one can argue with the result.

“One thing I will say is I’ll never be disrespectful to an opposing club or players and for me the things said before the game don’t sit right with me but that’s out of my hands.”