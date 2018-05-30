Rossington Main confirm Lee Danysz’s departure

Rossington Main have announced that boss Lee Danysz has left the club by mutual consent.

Danysz left Harworth Colliery to take over at Oxford Street last December with Main sat 13th in Division One of the Northern Counties East League.

Main finished the season in 13th, 24 points adrift of both the play-off and relegation positions.

Chairman Carl Stokes said on the club’s website: “Rossington Main FC can announce that Lee Danysz has left the club by mutual consent.

“The club would like to thank Lee for his hard work during his spell with Rossington Main FC, and wish Lee all the best going forwards.”