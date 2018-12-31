Rossington Main’s Jordan Buckham scored an 88th minute winner in the Doncaster derby just days after joining from Armthorpe Welfare.

The striker slammed home a rebound from close range as Main ran out 2-1 victors at Oxford Street and completed a league double over their neighbours.

Rossington's Alec Denton is congratulated after scoring.

Armthorpe, who have now lost nine successive games and sit just four points above the Division One drop zone, felt Gareth Roberts was wrongly sent off for a challenge on Buckham.

Alec Denton gave Rossington a sixth minute lead with a neat finish.

Roberts saw red just after the hour mark but Liam Radford levelled for ten man Armthorpe from the penalty spot after Josh O’Neil was dragged down in the box, before Buckham settled matters late on.

Rossington boss Ryan Hindley said: “You’ve got to beat teams that are in and around you, so I’m happy with that.

“I feel for Mike (Carmody) because it’s not a red card. The referee’s got two big decisions wrong. It’s not a penalty and I don’t believe it’s a red card.

“We dug in and had that bit of class when we needed it. We’ve taken six points off our local rivals but I’m not happy with the performance. I’m happy with the three points.”

Armthorpe boss Mike Carmody said; “My players outplayed and outbattled Rossington. Anybody that tells you any different doesn’t understand the game of football. I can’t ask for any more from those players on that showing.

“What I’m upset about is the standard of officiating, which left a really bad taste in my mouth. It was never a red card. Both management teams and both sets of players will tell you it’s not a red card.

“I felt we were the better team throughout the 90 minutes, playing some great football and creating good scoring opportunities which we didn’t take.

“We limited Rossington to probably three opportunities and they took two of them.”

Harworth Colliery boosted their survival hopes, and moved to within four points of Armthorpe, by coming from a goal down to win 2-1 against Selby Town.

Ainsley Finney held his nerve to score a stoppage time penalty after Sean Ebbs had cancelled out Joe Dale’s overhead kick.

The victory was Harworth’s first league win in seven games.